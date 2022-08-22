Darin R. Glenna, 64, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home. He was born January 9, 1958, in Indianapolis, IN, to James and Jannet (Larson) Glenna of West Lafayette.

Darin graduated from Harrison High School. He was involved in boy scouts as well as wrestling. He went on to become one of the first paramedics in Tippecanoe County. Proudly following the footsteps of his father, he served as the Rescue Squad Captain, and Fireman for Wabash Township Volunteer Fire Department and Tippecanoe County Emergency Ambulance Services. He was also a well-respected and loved paramedic at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He served as an Orthopedic Assistant to Dr. Lloyd Lempke. Ultimately, his greatest joy in life was becoming a father to son Taylor and daughter Shelby.

