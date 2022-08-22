Darin R. Glenna, 64, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home. He was born January 9, 1958, in Indianapolis, IN, to James and Jannet (Larson) Glenna of West Lafayette.
Darin graduated from Harrison High School. He was involved in boy scouts as well as wrestling. He went on to become one of the first paramedics in Tippecanoe County. Proudly following the footsteps of his father, he served as the Rescue Squad Captain, and Fireman for Wabash Township Volunteer Fire Department and Tippecanoe County Emergency Ambulance Services. He was also a well-respected and loved paramedic at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He served as an Orthopedic Assistant to Dr. Lloyd Lempke. Ultimately, his greatest joy in life was becoming a father to son Taylor and daughter Shelby.
He loved cooking for his family, any outdoor activity, and always had a joke for every occasion. He was very well read and could offer education on almost any topic. He loved gardening and learning many pointers from his adored mother.
Surviving is his Father, James Glenna; Mother, Jannet Glenna; Son, Taylor Glenna; Daughter, Shelby Glenna; Sister-in-Law, Carrie Glenna.
Darin now rests peacefully alongside his brothers, Kevin and Jason Glenna.
A celebration of Darin’s life will be, Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 1pm until the time of service at 4pm, at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette.