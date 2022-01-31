Darleen Louise (Marlett) Sutliff, age 90, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away on Jan 24, 2022.
She was born on April 4, 1931, to Virgil and Clara Marlett, who had a dairy farm north of Boyceville, WI.
She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1949. In 1950 she married her husband of 71 years, Ronald Sutliff. Together, they had three daughters, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Darleen was an army wife for the first 13 years of married life. They lived in Germany, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Colorado Springs and Wisconsin.
While raising the girls she always had a job outside the home. She had flower and vegetable gardens that she truly enjoyed, along with embroidery. She loved dancing, where she made many lifelong friends.
Once she retired, they spent their winter months in Texas and Florida.
She touched all who knew her with her thoughtfulness and kindness. She was a beautiful woman.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Sutliff; three daughters, Rhonda (Jerry) Trainor, Lorie (Gordy) Petereck and Joan Sutliff (Pete); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald.
She was deeply loved and will be forever missed.
A private service will be held in the spring.
To plant a tree in memory of Darleen Sutliff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.