Darlene Violet (Simonson) Boggess passed away on April 08, 2022, at the home of her daughter. Her children and grandchildren were by her side to love and care for her. She died of ovarian cancer. She was 93 years young.
Darlene was born in Eau Galle, WI, to Floyd and Lois Simonson, on April 30, 1928. She was one of ten children. She attended school at Eau Galle Public School and graduated from the eighth grade. She left school to help on the family farm.
Darlene moved to Eau Claire, WI on July 4, 1945. Her first employment was at the Five and Dime (Woolworth’s), in downtown Eau Claire. She started working at Uniroyal in 1946 and was employed there for 20 years. She left Uniroyal to raise a family. Darlene returned to work when her children were older and worked at the Holiday Inn, Ramada Inn, and Midway Motor Lodge. She continued working into her seventies at the Eau Claire Apple Orchard. In her early eighties she worked for a home care agency, caring for the elderly. When people would ask her where she worked, she would say, “I take care of old people.” Never considering she was elderly herself.
She married John Boggess on March 21, 1964, at the historic Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa. John and Darlene were married for 35 years and had three children. They lived their married life in the Town of Brunswick. Darlene also had two children from a previous marriage.
Darlene came from a dancing family and loved to dance to old-time music. She enjoyed sewing. In her nineties she used this talent to make simple dresses for young girls in Africa. She also enjoyed embroidery, reading, puzzles, shopping, playing bingo, occasional trips to the casino, listening to polka music, and spending time with family.
She spent many of her winter months in Mission, Texas where her favorite activities included shopping in Mexico, County Line Dancing, and gatqvhering with friends.
In her golden years, she enjoyed spending time with her special companion, John (Jack) Weber.
Darlene was a life-time member of the Eau Claire Moose Family Center and The Women of the Moose. She enjoyed spending time at the lodge with her family and friends. She received the Co-Worker of the Year Award from The Women of the Moose in 2018.
A special thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice for their excellent care, kindness, and compassion in her time of need.
Darlene is survived by her son, Wayne Boggess (Katie Bushendorf) of Knapp, WI; daughters, Sandy Tibbits, Gail (Jeff) Mooney, Linda (Paul) Csongedi-Koller; grandchildren, Jason Tibbits, Alyssa Tibbits, Rachel (Seth) Hellekson, Taylor Boggess, Sue Ann (Shane) Olson, Kathy Csongedi-Quinters all of Eau Claire, WI; 17 Great-Grandchildren, 5 Great-Great Grandchildren, brothers, Robert (Jean) Simonson of St Michael, MN; Dennis Simonson of Centerville, MN; and sister, Betty (David) Pehlke of Ramsey, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, John Boggess; son, Allen Buchholz; brothers, James, Darrell, Kenneth, and Delbert Simonson; sisters, Dorothy Branshaw, RoseMary Simonson; son-in-law, Frank Csongedi; and her special companion, John (Jack) Weber.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave in Eau Claire, WI with the Pastor Cheryl Miskimen officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service. Eau Claire Women of the Moose Chapter #557 will perform Moose Rites at 11am. Burial will take place at the Brunswick Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.