Darlene M. Day, age 85, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation in Colfax.
Darlene was born September 24, 1936 to the late Carl V. and Dellie M. (Wolley) Miller in Tilden, WI. On September 18, 1954, she married Eugene Karker and they had two daughters, Kathy and Karen.
Darlene met the love of her life and married Cecil R. “Dick” Day on September 18, 1964. They had a daughter, Nancy.
Together, Darlene and Dick loved to fish and were able to spend many years at their cabin on Chain Lake and later at a campground on Island Lake with family and friends. They traveled to Florida, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. They had a lot of fun with friends snowmobiling, bowling, and playing cards. Most of all, Darlene and Dick loved to dance. After Dick’s passing, Darlene moved to a retirement community where she met many wonderful friends and spent her days playing cards and games, watching the Packers, and attending many social events.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Dan Frank) Blaeser and Nancy (Tim) Hanson; grandchildren, Rikki Rivero, Christopher Rivero, Jesse (Jamie) Blaeser, Travis (Carly) Blaeser, and Sheila (Tony) Christner; great grandchildren, Teraden Rivero, Noah Beckstead, Izaiah Rivero, Jaylyn Blaeser, Raeven Ballard, Izabella Rivero, Charlie Blaeser, Emily Christner and Royal Rivero; brother, Calvin (Rita) Miller; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; daughter, Kathy; sister, Joyce Larschied; and her brothers, Clifford, Dennis, and Lyle Miller.
At Darlene’s request there will be no funeral or celebration of life service. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
