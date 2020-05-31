Darlene Frances (Bauer) Falkner passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home at Black River Falls on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
She was born November 5, 1936 in Durand, WI to the late Alphonse and Eunice (Wolcott) Bauer. After graduating from Eau Claire High School she married Raymond Falkner on October 12, 1954. Darlene worked at Fibertek assembling circuit boards, she also worked at Tolona Pizza making pizza crusts, and at Luther Hospital doing housekeeping until her retirement. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, growing flowers, watching birds, visiting and spending time with family and friends.
Darlene is survived by her children, Marvin Falkner; Diane (Paul) Vezner; William “Bill” (Becky Hauptman) Falkner; Linda (Bob Haney) Stewart; siblings, Delores (Sylvan) Falkner; Robert (Kim) Bauer; Nancy (Terry) Yarrington; Jim (Kathy Spiegel Brice) Bauer; Carol (Larry) Sather; Marjorie (Time) Lewison; Janet Shaw; Steven Bauer. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Raymond; her son, Roger; daughter-in-law, Jackie (Bird) Falkner; siblings, Gerald, Alphonse and Ronald Bauer.
A special thank you to the B-Home Hospice Service of Black River Falls for the great care you gave our mom.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire, WI with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire. Entombment will take place at the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
