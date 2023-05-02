Darlene Henrichs pic.jpg

Darlene A. Henrichs, age 89 of Fall Creek, passed away in Eau Claire on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1933, in Remsen, Iowa, to the late Fred and Clara Horkey.

Darlene met a young man by the name of Leland Henrichs who was on furlough in Remsen. Leland and Darlene would get married in on April 21, 1954 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen. They were married for 69 years.

