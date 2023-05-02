Darlene A. Henrichs, age 89 of Fall Creek, passed away in Eau Claire on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1933, in Remsen, Iowa, to the late Fred and Clara Horkey.
Darlene met a young man by the name of Leland Henrichs who was on furlough in Remsen. Leland and Darlene would get married in on April 21, 1954 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen. They were married for 69 years.
Family was very important to Darlene. She was a member of the Fall Creek Auxiliary, St. Paul’s Bible Study and the Historical Society of Fall Creek. Darlene was an avid reader and a sports fanatic. Her favorite teams were the Badgers, Bucks, Packers and Brewers. She also enjoyed crocheting and sitting on the deck watching the cardinals.
Darlene is survived by her husband Leland; children: Terry (Velvet) Henrichs, Geri (Jeff) Klein, Bob (Lisa) Henrichs, Kevin (Lynn) Henrichs and Dave (Ann) Henrichs; grandchildren: Bryan Henrichs, Mark (Cynthia) Henrichs, Jenni Henrichs, Kim (Steve) Freese, Scott (Geri) Matzke, Jacob Henrichs, Dana (Logan) Hugley, Nathan Henrichs, Tiffany Gueller, Tanner Gueller, Tyler ( Marissa) Schroeder, Rebecca Schroeder and Lindsey Schroeder; great-grandchildren:, Drake, Jaxson, Benson, Tyler Matzke, Bella Matzke, Ryan Freese, Sarah Freese, Madison Freese, Jacee Hughley, and Elliot and West Schroeder; and a nephew Dan Horkey. She is further survived by other relative and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, brother Joseph Horkey and sister Delores Hirschman.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.