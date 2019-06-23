Darlene Ida

Darlene F. Ida (Ottum), 62, of Eau Claire, was called to heaven on June 7, 2019. Darlene passed peacefully in her sleep knowing her family loved her deeply.
Darlene was born May 19, 1957, to LaVerne Ottum and Maxine Wagner. Darlene was the seventh of eight children. Darlene was married to Richard Ida Jr. on March 1, 1975, in Augusta, Wisconsin. Darlene and Richard had two daughters before their divorce in 1990. Darlene spent the rest of her years doting on the loves of her life, her 14 grandchildren.
Darlene’s life was dedicated to her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, spoiling her grandchildren, and playing bingo. She was a kind and loving person that saw the good in everyone, but she had a fiery personality that often came out in defense of those she loved. Though she lived in many places throughout her life, she made life-long friends everywhere she went. She was known as Mom to all her daughter’s friends and she refused to be called anything else.
Darlene is survived by her two children: Nicole (Jeff) LeCount of Eau Claire, and Amanda (Michael) Rochon of Wausau; four brothers and three sisters Dianne Bauer of Eau Claire, Fritz Ottum of Altoona, Loretta “Jean” Simonson of Eau Claire, Dale (Mary Beth) Ottum of Georgia, Charlie Ottum of Tennessee, Nancy (Randy) Anibas of Mondovi, and Brion Ottum of Nebraska; grandchildren Aileen, Anastasia, Fox, Hunter, Madison, Morgan, Xander, Derrick, Katelynd, Mackenzie, Brookland, Ivan, Chase, and Greyson; 2 great grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Laverne and Maxine (Peg) Ottum, brother-in-law Ronald Bauer, sister-in-laws Joyce Ottum and Jo Ottum, and niece Angela Bauer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to the family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive in Altoona), with a light dinner served following the service. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service on Friday, at the Celebration of Life Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.