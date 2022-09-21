Darlene M. Jagusch, 95, of Red Wing, MN, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, died on September 16, 2022 at her home at Deer Crest in Red Wing surrounded by her loving family.

Darlene was born in Marengo, IL on December 23, 1926 to Merrill and Alice Ward and moved with her family to Eau Claire in 1929. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1944 and continued her studies at Wisconsin State College-Eau Claire.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Jagusch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you