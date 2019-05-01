Darlene Knudtson

Darlene M. Knudtson 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire with her husband and son at her side. Darlene was born on January 22, 1935 in Bloomer to her Father Percy A. Newton and her Mother Clara Mae (Fenno)Newton Hedrington.
Darlene lived in the Eau Claire area most of her life. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1953. Her classmates nick named her Newty and her favorite subject in high school was American History.
Darlene married the love of her life Edward S Knudtson on October 16, 1954. The two of them had 3 children together. Darlene was a wonderful and caring mother, wife and homemaker. Her greatest joys in her life were caring for and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be most remembered for her love and caring of family and her ability to find and share humor. She was someone who lived life to its fullest.
Darlene is survived by her Husband Ed Knudtson, 3 children Debbie (Mark) Kamark of Oshkosh, Dennis (Dana) Knudtson of Eau Claire, Julie Knudtson Stokes (Mike Jurjens) of Eau Claire, 7 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren and her brother Frank Newton of Elk Mound.
Darlene will be cremated at the Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral & Cremation Services Funeral Home in Eau Claire. Her family is planning to have a memorial service and celebration of life for Darlene, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. That celebration is to be announced at a later date. If you wish to contact the Ed Knudtson family you may call 715-834-2910 or send mail to 2404 Eddy Lane, Eau Claire 54703.Darlene will be cremated at the Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral & Cremation Services Funeral Home in Eau Claire. Her family is planning to have a memorial service and celebration of life for Darlene, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. That celebration is to be announced at a later date.