Darlene Annette Seefeldt unexpectedly passed away on February 25, 2022, to be with her heavenly Father.
Darlene was born in Eau Claire, WI, on April 17th, 1938, the daughter of Clarence and Bertha (Peterson) Hageness.
After high school, Darlene attended Madison Vocational School and graduated as an LPN. She worked in two Madison hospitals and provided home health care for several years.
Darlene married Eugene Seefeldt on August 19, 1961, at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. They were blessed with a daughter, Sheri, and a son, Steve.
Darlene loved her family unconditionally. Her husband, children, their spouses and her four precious grandchildren were the loves of her life. She enjoyed being a homemaker, working at church, reading and gardening. Darlene was also known for her love of baking cakes, brownies and pies. Nobody ever left her house hungry.
Her faith and helping at church were also a huge part in her life. Until her most recent health issues, Darlene seldom missed a church service in person. Her faith in the Lord allowed her to work through the battles she had fighting cancer for many years.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Gene, of 60 years; a daughter, Sheri Aldarondo; son, Steve (Maggie) Seefeldt; three grandchildren, Sara Aldarondo, Brenna Seefeldt and Brody Seefeldt; sister and dear friend, Zona Udahl; brothers-in-law, Vern Seefeldt and Ralph (Judi) Seefeldt; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Clarence and Luella; grandson, Jesse Christen; brothers-in-law, Otis Udahl and Earl Seefeldt; sisters-in-law, Nancy Seefeldt, Bev Seefeldt and Maxine Seefeldt; stepbrother, Bernard Paulson; stepsister, Marguerite Andrews; and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osseo, WI, on Friday, March 4th at 1:00 p.m. with Terry Lorenz officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00-1:00 prior to the service.
Online steaming of the service can be obtained by going to the church’s website at www.oelc.org
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.