Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant, Darlene.
Darlene Shermo-Stabenow was born in Eau Claire, WI, on June 4, 1958, to parents William and Alvina Noel. She was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism and confirmed in the Christian faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, WI. She was blessed to be united in holy marriage first to Michael Shermo on May 27, 1978. They were married for 35 years until his death, and were blessed by God with the gift of children: Justin and Sarah. Darlene was blessed by God again and united in holy marriage to Brian Stabenow on December 23, 2016, and enjoyed five years with Brian before she was called home to heaven on January 31, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Alvina Noel; brother, Bill Noel; husband, Mike Shermo; brother-in-law, Randy Shermo. She is survived by her husband, Brian Stabenow; children, Justin (Jenny) Shermo and Sarah Trickle; stepchildren, Eric Stabenow and Ashley Stabenow; grandchildren, Elizabeth Trickle, Ethan Trickle, Eliana Shermo and Emmett Shermo; parents-in-law, Kenneth and Jane Shermo and Jeanette Stabenow; siblings, Edward Noel, Lois Kolpien (Jerry), Ken Noel, Shirley Noel, Dorothy Noel-Smith (Jerry) and Dale Noel(Darlene); siblings-in-law, Richard Shermo (Gail), Brad Shermo (Michelle), Cindy Shermo (Randy), Bruce Stabenow (Carla) and Brenda Kelly (Dean); her beloved dog, Kneesaa; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Darlene spent her life caring for others not only as a nurse, but also through her gentle and unconditional loving soul to all she met. Her faith in God and love were an inspiration to all, and Christ’s love showed through in every hug she gave, every smile, and the sparkle everyone could see in her blue eyes. She loved to garden, spend time with her children and grandchildren, family and friends. She loved sunsets and sunrises, where she always found God’s glory. She looked forward to her Harley rides on unknown roads and up to mountain tops with her husband, Brian. Darlene has touched so many lives and will be in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing her.
Funeral service for Darlene will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1915 Hogeboom Avenue, Eau Claire, 54701, with Pastor Jeff Kazmierski of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and Pastor James Norton of Zion Lutheran Church in Fall Creek officiating. Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Committal service will take place Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in the Township of Seymour. Please use the link provided to view the service virtually. https://www.facebook.com/St-Matthew-Lutheran-Church-140796619289697/
