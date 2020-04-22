Darlene Simmons

Darlene “Doll” Simmons, age 42, of Hayward, WI died Friday, April 17, 2020 from injuries received in an auto accident.
Darlene Joyce Isham was born August 17, 1977 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Duane and Janet (Sharlow) Isham. She attended the Eau Claire School District and graduated from Memorial High School in 1995. After school she moved to Hayward where she attended Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Community College where she later received her Associates Degree in Medical Office Mid-Management.
She is survived by her mother Jan Isham; sons Dakota “Cody” Simmons, Randy Miller Jr. & Joseph Miller; daughters Kelsey Simmons & Jaidyn Simmons; grandchildren Carter & Aleigha Zimit; brother Duane Isham-Drake; sister Rosie Isham & Kerry Isham; significant other Randy Miller Sr.; nephews & nieces.
Doll was preceded in death by her father Duane Isham; grandparents Pauline & Edgar Isham & Ellen & Fred Gordon; and nieces Trista and Tayvin.
Tribal Funeral Rites will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courtre Oreilles. Bobby Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Historyland Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
Honorary casket bearers will be Randy Miller Sr, Jason Simmons, Dakota “Cody” Simmons, Randy Miller Jr, Joseph Miller, Duane Drake, Robert Isham, James Isham, Dontay Isham, John Corbine and Tom Corbine.
Casket bearers will be Jonathan Blackdeer, Cory Cross, Justin Kingfisher, Art Mustache, Angelo Perry Sr. and Damion Perry.
