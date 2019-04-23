Darlene Stackhouse

Darlene Price Stackhouse, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, due to congestive heart failure, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.
Darlene was born May 6, 1935, in Bloomer, WI, to Lizzie Mae Dean-Nereson and Lloyd Orin Nereson. At age 17, she married her soul mate, Arnold Price, on November 7, 1952. He preceded her in death in 1996.
She graduated from Colfax High School. Darlene worked for and retired from Boeing Manufacturing in Seattle, WA. After retirement, Darlene and Arnie moved back to Colfax, WI, and enjoyed spending time together in their yard and gardens. After Arnie’s passing, she met Bernie Stackhouse. They married and moved to Eau Claire, WI, where she continued to enjoy gardening and shopping on QVC. She lived with him until his passing in 2012 and then moved back to Colfax. Darlene liked crocheting and quilting for those that she loved, and that love extended to everyone that she met. Her hands were rarely still. She loved dancing and spending time with family and friends. She was a very sharing and caring person.
Darlene is survived by her four children, Bonita (Ernie) Levas, Kay (Dave) Hartwig, Dennis (Katie) Price, and Steve (Kathy) Price; eight grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Beverly Hainstock and Bonnie Wittmer.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; husbands, Arnold and Bernie; three brothers, Lynn, Dorian and Jerry Nereson; and one sister, Yvonne Gunther.
The family wishes to thank Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire, Menomonie and their staff for the wonderful care they gave Darlene.
Please join us in celebrating Darlene’s life at 5:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 Railroad Avenue, Colfax. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax, Wi.
