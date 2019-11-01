Darlene Stevens-Hester

Darlene Marie Stevens-Hester passed away, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Elizabeth House in Hendersonville, North Carolina with family by her side. Darlene was a remarkable woman who brought happiness, hope and love to those around her. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, quilting and traveling with her husband. She participated in a cattle drive a few years back in Montana and so enjoyed the adventure. She raised her children with love and strength.
Darlene was born to Arland and Lois Stevens, September 26, 1944 and was raised in the rural Menomonie area. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1962. She married Jackie Mickelson and had 4 children from that marriage; Robin, Timothy, Andrew and Wendy. She lost Wendy just a few days after birth, Andrew in a tragic car accident and most recently, Timothy to Huntingtons disease. Through all this pain she and her daughter Robin remained strong and hopeful for a better tomorrow. She was divorced from Jack in 1989 and subsequently met the love of her life, Michael Hester, and was married in 1991.
She battled many intestinal issues over the years until she was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which was just too much for her to survive. She was filled with an amazing amount of strength through the years. Those who knew her were blessed to have her in their lives. She was incredibly loved, and she wasnt afraid to show her love for those around her.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Mike Hester, her daughter, Robin (Jim) Mickelson, daughter-in-law, Chari (Tim) Mickelson and her granddaughter Erin, Mikes daughters, Janet (John) Fillyaw, Karen Costello, Tracy Hester, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister Diane (Gary) Leach, brother Dan (Deb) Stevens, sister-in-laws, Helen (Gary) Stevens and Diane Stevens. Also, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arland, her mother Lois, her brothers, Gary and Paul, son-in-law John Fillyaw, many aunts and uncles as well as 3 of her children, Wendy, Andrew and Timothy.
Darlene was cremated. There will be a celebration of life at the Tantara Apts. Great Room, 420 Heller Rd., Menomonie, WI., November 10, 2019, from 1-4pm.