Darlene E Weiss, age 83 of Cleghorn was called home to heaven on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Her final moments were spent ensuring her family knew they were loved and that she was at peace.
Darlene was born November 21, 1938, to Emmett and Blanche (Ryder) Plomedahl in Eau Claire and raised in the Town of Pleasant Valley.
She married the love of her life, Roger Weiss on May 24, 1958, and joined him as he served in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Darlene and Roger returned to Cleghorn in 1961 and made their forever home where they would raise their family. They were blessed with 63 beautiful years together. In their later years, they were rarely seen apart from one another.
Secondary to her primary role as a wife and mother, Darlene was actively involved with her church, Pleasant Valley United Methodist, and the local Pleasant Valley Clovers 4-H club where she served numerous leadership roles. Darlene was a talented seamstress. Her ability to create and design, especially wedding dresses was sought out and appreciated by many. Darlene enjoyed volunteering at MCHS Eau Claire in the later years of her life.
Darlene was “Grandma Dar” to all who knew her. She gave her love generously and unconditionally. To her, family went beyond bloodlines. Her greatest joy was caring for those she loved.
Darlene is survived and remembered by numerous friends and family including her husband, Roger; children: Gregg (Barb) Weiss of New Auburn, Cheri (Dan) Farber of Eau Claire, Vicki (Dennis) Lemke of Phillips and Todd (Jackie) Weiss of Eleva; one sister Mary (David) Hoffe, 27 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Sadie Weiss.
The family would like to thank the staff at MCHS Eau Claire for the care and support provided to Darlene and the family.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. The family encourages following COVID precautions, masks are optional.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family, with interment at Union Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com Darlene’s family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.