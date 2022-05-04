Darold G. Lee, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home April 29th, 2022.
Darold was born in Eau Claire, WI, October 31st, 1950 to Donald and Dorothy Lee. He attended grade school in Northfield, WI until the 6th grade and then went to Osseo High School and graduated in 1968.
He was drafted in the Army for two years following high school. He then went onto farming, working at a factory in Milwaukee, and on the barges of the Mississippi River. He then went and moved to Seattle, WA. It was there that he met his wife, Cindy. They were married in 2002. Darold owned the D & C (Darold and Cindy) Vending Company. He worked at Davis Wire Factory for twenty-six years until retirement.
Upon his retirement, Darold and Cindy moved back to Wisconsin where they lived until his death. Darold and Cindy were able to travel extensively throughout the United States including Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, France, Holland, Norway, a Mexican cruise, and England. While in England, Darold and Cindy went to Buckingham Palace and shook hands with Prince Charles. Darold and Cindy also loved to ride ATVs.
Darold was active in the community; he served on the Northfield Town Board, was a financial officer for the Northfield American Legion Post 541, and provided additional community supports.
Darold (aka Whip) is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; daughter, Jessica (Mike Glosky) of Hixton; grandsons, Devin Kopinski and Ethan Glosky of Hixton; sisters, Diane (Ron) Larson of Osseo, Dawn (Randy) Abrahamson of Osseo, Debra (Ron) Moe of Hixton; sister-in-law, Vicki (Gary) Chambers of Portland, OR; brothers-in-law, Eric Anderson of Tacoma, WA, and Stan Anderson of Tacoma, WA; along with many nieces, nephews, and the cat, Bobbie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy; and his in-laws, Bob and Wanitta Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Osseo Veterans Memorial Park in Osseo, WI.
Funeral services for Darold will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the South Beef River Church. Pastor Dave Christianson will officiate. Friends are welcome to call on family Saturday, May 7 from 11:00 am until time of service, and Friday, May 6, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the church.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-963-2311.