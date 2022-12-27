Darrel J. Hermans, 86, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Darrel was born June 3, 1936 in Kewaunee, WI the son of Joseph and Rose (Wery) Hermans. He served honorably in the U.S. Army.

