Darrel Jepperson

It is with great sadness that the family of Darrel V. Jepperson announces his passing on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 90.
Darrel was born on January 6, 1930 to Victor and Margaret (Wagner) Jepperson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1948 and was united in marriage to Janice Nelson on July 6, 1951 at the Great Lakes Marine Base in Illinois.
Darrel was respected by many for his courageous service in the military and as a civilian. He was honored with numerous medals including the Purple Heart for his service in the Marines during the Korean War. He made these tough sacrifices for the country with the hope his children and grandchildren wouldn’t have to and they are forever grateful. “Captain Jepp” retired from the Eau Claire Fire department after over 30 years of service and was extremely proud to have pioneered the implementation of the cities emergency medical services which has saved numerous lives throughout the years. He also owned many businesses throughout the years including Mel’s mini-golf and driving range, Jepp’s Drive-In in Thorp, and several rental properties.
Darrel was a lover of the card game “Dirty Clubs” which he played regularly with friends at Ole’s bar and with his children and grandchildren. He was always animated and full of life when doing things he loved, from bidding on cards or poking fun at his wife and family. Considered our families “Mr. Fix-it” with many humorous stories. He loved dogs, birds, all other animals and after the war wouldn’t even hurt a fly. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially in his younger years, his love of nature was inspirational. He loved life and showed interest in many things including classic cars and music. He loved dancing with his wife.
His grandchildren fondly remember their “Gram Paw” as a proud family man who loved joking around whether it be a classic tale told a hundred times or letting his grandchildren tease him at his expense and rolling with the punches. Always asking “Did you hear the one….?” He always had a knowing smirk on his face so you knew he was having a great time. He was a passionate story teller, and family informant with clipped newspaper articles, while creating a comforting and inviting place for all.
He and his late wife Jan loved providing a place for family, whether it was Christmas at their home or gatherings at their cabins. They also enjoyed their time in Tucson, Arizona where he spent many winters.
Darrel was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years Jan, sister Phyllis (Lloyd) Bethke; brother Bill Jepperson; brothers-in-law Bob Nelson, Donnie Nelson, Harlan Nelson; sisters-in-law Joyce Gilbert and Doris Cripe.
Darrel is survived by his children, Sharon (Jon) Sippel of Hudson, Sandy (Neil) Johnson of Hager City, Rob (Nancy) Jepperson of Rice Lake, Mark (Terry) Jepperson of Hudson, Bruce (Rebecca) Jepperson of Eau Claire and Eric (Lanie) Jepperson of Cebu City in the Philippines; Grandpa will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Michelle, Mike (Christine), Matt (Emily), Travis (Stacy), Amy (Pete), Dana (Cala), Jason (Rovie), Janice (Chris), Nick (Amber), Jake (Christy), Luke, Dustin (Jen), Corey (Marta), Scott (Hanna), Kayla, Connor, Courtney, Abbie and Zachary; 25 great-grandchildren; special friend and caretaker Rochelle Cramer; devoted friend, Janet Field; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and pets.
A funeral service will be held at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm with Pastor Whatley officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the V.F.W. Post 305, 1300 Starr Avenue, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.