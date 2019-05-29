Darrel Newman

Darrel R. Newman, age 85, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born February 17, 1934 to Victor and Martha (Stark) Newman in Springfield, South Dakota. He then married Gladys Keilholz Sly in 1972.
Throughout his life, Darrel worked many places. He started out in laundry and dry-cleaning in Yankton, S.D., and following, owned cleaners in St. Paul, MN and Virginia, MN. He later worked for Menards in Eau Claire, WI in building & construction. Darrel more recently opened and owned Indianhead Drapery until he retired in 2008.
He took pleasure in many things; his biggest passion being fishing. Along with fishing, he enjoyed camping, gardening and watching football. Darrel was a loving family man. He cared tenderly for his wife Gladys for many years until her death. He was quick witted with a sarcastic sense of humor; a trait that his family and friends will remember and treasure.
Darrel is survived by his daughter Cheryl Califf; stepson’s, Gary Sly, David (Janet) Sly; grandchildren, Crystal Newman, Jordon (Sarah) Califf, John Molina, Jessica (Dave) Tenpas, Amanda Sly, Justin Sly, Jeff (Tanya) Sly, Dan Sly; brothers, Alton (Sue), Delbert (Linda) as well as many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Gladys; parents Victor and Martha; brothers Vic and Bill; daughter Roxanne; and stepson Denny Sly.
A “Celebration” of Darrel’s life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Home. 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI 54720.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the care and support given to Darrel and the family. Donations may be made on Darrel’s behalf directly to St. Croix Hospice, 1280 W. Clairmont Ave. Suite 4, Eau Claire, WI 54701