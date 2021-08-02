darrel rogers

Darrel Anthony Rogers of St Paul, MN passed away on July 26th, 2021.
Darrel was born on May 16th, 1962 to Henry and Dorothy Rogers in Joliet, IL . He was the third of seven children.
Darrel is survived by his wife Jessica Rogers, his mother Dorothy Rogers, two brothers, Henry (Kesia) Rogers Jr, and Bret Rogers, one sister, Candace Rogers, eight daughters, Melissa (Sherman) Jones, Kiarra Edwards, Kaniece Edwards, Sharie Carmona, Monica Rogers, Kylynn Simon, Jordyn Rogers, and Aaliyah Rogers, 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Henry Rogers, his sister Adrienne, and two brothers Terry and Aaron.
Darrel was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and especially fishing. More than anything he loved to be with his family and friends. He was always up for a good time and he had an infectious smile that brightened up the room when he walked in. He was adored and loved by many. He was a caring and loving father who loved all of his children and grandchildren deeply. He was known as GRAND P.O.P. to his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9 am until the time of service. Burial will take place in the St. Bridget’s Cemetery in Fall Creek immediately following the funeral service. A Repass will follow the burial at the Brickhouse Pub & Grill located at 2233 Birch St, Eau Claire, WI.