Darrell W. Brotzman, 79, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Darrell was born to Priscilla (Klopp) and Victor Brotzman on March 22, 1943. He married Norma Lee on May 16, 1964, at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

He graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1961. Darrell began his twenty-year career in banking at First Wisconsin Bank in Eau Claire, where he retired as the Vice President of Commercial Loans. After his banking career he worked as a business consultant until his retirement. Along with his banking and consulting career, Darrell and Norma also owned and operated B-Framed Galleries for over thirty years. When Darrell wasn’t working, he enjoyed couples’ tennis, hunting, fishing, and attending his grandchildren’s many sporting events.

