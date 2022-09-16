Darrell W. Brotzman, 79, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Darrell was born to Priscilla (Klopp) and Victor Brotzman on March 22, 1943. He married Norma Lee on May 16, 1964, at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
He graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1961. Darrell began his twenty-year career in banking at First Wisconsin Bank in Eau Claire, where he retired as the Vice President of Commercial Loans. After his banking career he worked as a business consultant until his retirement. Along with his banking and consulting career, Darrell and Norma also owned and operated B-Framed Galleries for over thirty years. When Darrell wasn’t working, he enjoyed couples’ tennis, hunting, fishing, and attending his grandchildren’s many sporting events.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger (Jeannie) Brotzman; sister, Judith Buchholz; and brother-in-law, Jerry Roffler.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma Brotzman; children, Lori (David) Bushendorf and Jason Brotzman; grandchildren, Kyle Bushendorf and Aaron Brotzman; sisters, Audrey (Gordon) Heimstead, Violet Roffler, Jean (Boyd) Barrier; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Darrell’s request there will be no formal funeral service held, but family and friends may join for a short graveside service on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Health Hospice for their compassionate care.
