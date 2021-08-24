Darrell Albert “Shorty” Dieckman, of the Town of Gilmanton, Buffalo County, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family. The very same home where he took his first breath, 81 years, 6 months and 16 days, to the day he took his last breath.
He was born on February 4, 1940 to the late Melvin and Esther (Michaels) Dieckman.
Shorty attended the Oak Grove grade school, where he did actually walk up hill to school.
He then went to Gilmanton High School and graduated with the class of 1957. The same school where all of his children and even some of his grandchildren attended and graduated. While attending high school, Shorty, along with other students, helped construct what was the auditorium.
On April 6, 1963, Darrell Dieckman was united in marriage to Karen Paulson at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. To this beloved union, they raised four children.
When Shorty began farming, he started with feeder pigs. A few years later, he began dairy farming. It was in the spring of 1997 that Shorty cut back on day-to-day rituals that a farmer such as he had. He never really “retired” from farming because he loved his land, the farm and lending his grandson a helping hand. Even while farming full time, Shorty worked at Gilmanton Feed Mill and drove bus for the Gilmanton Schools. In his years after slowing down from farming, Shorty worked maintenance at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi until 2010.
Shorty was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi and served on the board of directors for Midland Co-Op.
Shorty was a self-taught handyman with a knack and mind to be able to fix almost anything.
As a farmer, he knew how valuable time could be and to be productive, sometimes you just needed to do it yourself.
Shorty will be remembered as an avid and accomplished hunter of deer and turkey. From the age of 12 until his 80 th year, Shorty always had a hunting license. Some of his most memorable and talked about trips he spoke of were his fly-in fishing trip to Ontario, Canada; caribou hunting in Quebec, Canada; and mule deer hunting in Colorado. In his later years, hunting became more about sharing his passion of hunting and passing it down to his grandchildren.
Shorty instilled rightness and compassion in the hearts and minds of his family and will forever be remembered as the best husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa ever.
Shorty is survived by his wife of the past 58 years, Karen Dieckman of Gilmanton, WI; children, Shari (Thomas) Temple of Shakopee, MN; Tim Dieckman of San Francisco, CA; Krista (John) DeWitt of Gilmanton, WI; and Staci (Frank) Paschke of New Richmond, WI; grandchildren, Ryan (Leah) Temple of Pine Island, MN; Loren (Hailey) Temple of Jordan, MN; Brett DeWitt and Paige DeWitt of Gilmanton, WI; and Grace, Lane and Leah Paschke of New Richmond, WI; one precious great grandson, Silas Temple the son of Ryan and Leah; 2 brothers, Roger and Duane Dieckman; 2 sisters, Evon “Sis” Moy and Karen “Snooks” (Gary) Bauer; sister-in-law, Arlene Paulson; special niece, Annette Forthun; also by many other relatives, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Besides his parents, Shorty was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Moe; sisters-in-law, Marge Dieckman, Pat Dieckman, Elaine (Don) Forthun and Marilyn Panzer and brothers-in-law, Allan Moy and Gerald Paulson.
A memorial service and celebration of Shorty’s life will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the home and farm of Shorty and Karen, S1036 County Road NN, from 2:00 PM until the hour of the memorial service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Rolf Morck officiating. All are invited to stay after the service to share in further fellowship. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel.
Please share your memory of Shorty or send your words of comfort to www.talbotfuneralhomes.com