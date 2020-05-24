Darrell E. Pagenkopf, 70, passed away surrounded by the love of his family (he was finally relieved on his earthy pain and sufferings) at home on May 17, 2020, after a lifelong battle with multiple medical conditions with his family at his side.
He was born January 10, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Ervan and Leona (Waterhouse) Pagenkopf.
On September 27, 1975, Darrell married Therese (Koehler) at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Throughout all of Darrell’s medical challenges, his wife was by his side, caring and praying for him. He kept his faith without all his challenges, praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy daily and watching mass from home.
Darrell attended Bloomer Schools from elementary through high school graduating in 1969. After graduation, he went to work for the Bloomer School District in maintenance. After 20 years of service, he entered into early retirement due to his medical conditions. No matter what medical challenges he faced, he always pushed himself to adapt to his increasing disabilities until the end.
Darrell loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. As he became increasingly disabled, he had to give these up, but passed his love for them unto his family. He also missed his pigeons and animals he had to give up. He passed on his love of pigeons to his grandsons.
His workshop was his retreat where every weekday morning he would entertain his friends. He went from making large projects to smaller ones. He taught his grandsons his skills and eventually he became the supervisor. Many people have enjoyed sitting in his Adirondack chairs. His signs and flowers can be found in people’s yards. Many birds call his houses home. He enjoyed going to swap meets to sell his wooden treasures.
Darrell is survived by his wife Therese; their children, Eric (Jennifer), and Janel (Zech) Gotham, both of New Auburn; four grandchildren, Connor & Grace Pagenkopf, and Caleb & Andrew Gotham; sisters, Elaine (John) Lauer and Arlette (Mike McCrackin) DeShane. Also by in-laws, Mike, Pat, Peter (Jackie) Koehler, and Carol (Randy) Seidling.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws Howard and Bernadette (Bunnie) Koehler.
“I have completed well; I have kept the faith; I have finished the race.”
2 Timothy 4:7
A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the mass. Burial will be held at St. Catherine’s Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer. PUBLIC visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Please note, funeral home capacity will be limited and social distancing measures (with temperature checks at entry) will be in effect.
Funeral Services will be streamed live on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook page and will be available for viewing after the service as well.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crohns & Colitis Foundation of America at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or St. Paul’s Catholic Parish debt retirement fund.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences and view a video presentation that the family has prepared.