Darrell Lee Rognholt, age 53, of Eleva, WI. died January 7th, 2021 surrounded by his family after his courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Darrell was born on October 19, 1967, the son of Harland and Ruth (Shaw) Rognholt and the youngest of six children. He was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (West Bennett Valley). Darrell grew up on a dairy farm in the Lookout area, Township of Dover. Darrell and his brother Wayne carried on the farming tradition passed down from their Dad, Harland, and their Uncle, Harold, on the land that was homesteaded by their Great Grandfather, Jens Rognholt, fondly known as “The Other Farm”.
He graduated from Gilmanton High School and CVTC and served his country through the Army National Guard Infantry Division. He was a lifetime member of the Gilmanton American Legion.
Darrell worked several years in construction, including Market and Johnson, and then moved onto water and sewer work for the Department of Eau Claire. His most recent employment was as the Director of Public Works for the City of Mondovi.
Darrell was an avid hunter, loved getting together with friends, and always made friends wherever he went. He looked forward to the rides that him and Denise took on his motorcycle and his many rides with friends. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye, and he enjoyed every minute he spent with them.
Darrell will be deeply missed by his girlfriend Denise Kruger, daughter Cassandra (Jared) Morzenti, his four beloved grandchildren, his daughter Alexis Rognholt (Lexie Deignan), his sisters: Marlys Winsand of Mesa, AZ., Lorna Casey, Lola (Brad) Hovey, Verna (Jim) Farwell, and Wayne (Denise) Rognholt of Eau Claire, WI., along with his nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Darrell’s family would like to express their appreciation to the Marshfield Cancer Center staff and St. Croix Hospice staff for the care they provided. The family was extremely blessed to have had tremendous support from Denise Kruger and family, Darrell’s siblings, Marty, Lorna, Lola, Verna, and Wayne, his friends and neighbors.
A private family graveside service will be held at Good Shephard Lutheran Church Cemetery, Saturday, January 16, 2021. A celebration of Darrell’s life will be held at a later date. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home is assisting with the cremation and arrangements.