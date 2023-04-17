Darren James Hazleton, 53, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away April 4th, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his seven children Collin (Jenna) Hazleton of Chippewa Falls, WI, Kalesha (Chris Field) Hazleton of St. Petersburg FL, Cameron Hazleton of Chippewa Falls, WI, Hope McNamara of Chippewa Falls, WI, Zander Grothen of Chippewa Falls, WI, Teagan Volkman of Eau Claire, WI, Dayne Hazleton of Stanley, WI, and his only grandchild Aly Halzeton of Chippewa Falls, WI. He’s also survived by his four siblings Curtis (Karrie) Hazleton of Bloomer, WI, Annette (Aaron) Hazleton-Hoffstatter of Sarasota, FL, Darrel (Nicole) Hazleton of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Jody de la Cruz of Chippewa Falls, WI, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Darren was born in Eau Claire, WI and raised in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, WI. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and worked most of his life in the construction industry.
Darren loved all sports and was a coach to many children for basketball, football, and baseball. In Darren’s personal time he enjoyed darts, racing, camping, and fishing with his son Dayne. He also enjoyed being the life of any party with family and friends.
Darren was preceded in death by his parents Donald Hazelton and Mary Nelson, grandparents, and several other family members and friends.
A celebration of life is planned for April 22, 2023 at Buckley’s Barn 14583 125h Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 starting at 2:00 PM.
