Darren Hazelton Picture.jpg

Darren James Hazleton, 53, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away April 4th, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his seven children Collin (Jenna) Hazleton of Chippewa Falls, WI, Kalesha (Chris Field) Hazleton of St. Petersburg FL, Cameron Hazleton of Chippewa Falls, WI, Hope McNamara of Chippewa Falls, WI, Zander Grothen of Chippewa Falls, WI, Teagan Volkman of Eau Claire, WI, Dayne Hazleton of Stanley, WI, and his only grandchild Aly Halzeton of Chippewa Falls, WI. He’s also survived by his four siblings Curtis (Karrie) Hazleton of Bloomer, WI, Annette (Aaron) Hazleton-Hoffstatter of Sarasota, FL, Darrel (Nicole) Hazleton of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Jody de la Cruz of Chippewa Falls, WI, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Darren was born in Eau Claire, WI and raised in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, WI. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and worked most of his life in the construction industry.

To plant a tree in memory of Darren Hazelton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you