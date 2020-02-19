Darryl Balts

Darryl Scott Balts, 55, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
He was born April 12, 1964 in Eau Claire, to Richard and Sharran (Dascher) Balts. He attended and graduated high school in Eau Claire in 1983.
Darryl married Deb (Miller) Balts on June 23, 1986. They spent their first 20 years of marriage traveling together. Their favorite trips were when they traveled to China to adopt their two beautiful daughters. Darryl cherished his girls with all his heart.
Family was everything to Darryl. Whether it was taking trips, talking with them, or simply just spending time with them. They were the light of his life. Darryl enjoyed to travel more than anything whether it was by car, motorcycle or airplane. Darryl was the type of person that would take a road trip not really knowing where he was going but always manage to find his way back. He liked to plan trips as well, especially surprise trips for the family. He also enjoyed building things and liked to have his girls by his side as his apprentices.
Some of Darryl’s most prized adventures were hunting out west with the Balts caravan. Not just for the hunt, but most importantly for the 10-cent coffee and donuts. Darryl was always one for a deal. That’s why he was such a great barterer. He had a good eye for little treasures and was great at thrift sales. Darryl always ended up coming out of the deal with a nice added bonus. Darryl and his treasured dog, Katie, spent a lot of time taking trips even if it was just to McDonald’s.
Darryl is survived by his wife, Deb; daughters, Maija and Rozi; brothers, Darwin (Dana), Delvin (Kelley), Jason (Sarah), Nathan (Gail); mother-in-law, Mary Miller; brothers-in-law, Pat, Steve, Don (Christine); he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Sharran Balts; infant sister, Dawn; father-in-law, John Miller; grandparents, Harland and Viola Dascher, Leonard and Anita Balts.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, with Pastor Jamie Brieske officiating. A visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.