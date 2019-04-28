On Sunday, April 21, 2019, Daryl (Sam) Bagley, loving husband, father, and grandfather, was born into eternal life at the age of 74.
Sam was born on May 13, 1944, in Osseo, WI. On May 7, 1966, he married Andrea Bagley. They raised three sons, Todd (Jennifer) of Sussex, WI, Daryl (Lisa) of Port Washington, WI, and Jim of Cambridge, WI.
Sam loved and supported his family in any way he could as a husband, father, grandpa, uncle, team bus driver, cub scout master, chauffeur, and #1 fan. He sat through countless school programs, band concerts, talent shows, plays, and sporting events. He was always there for his family and friends no matter the time, the reason, or the distance.
He was a lifelong sports fan, traveling the country rooting on his kids and grandkids at Osseo-Fairchild, Hamilton Sussex, and Grafton high school games. He also loved the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. Many friends and fans (and referees) remember his passion for his favorite teams and athletes.
Sam joined the army reserve out of high school, then worked as a barber, at Presto Industries, as a convenience store manager, and a school bus driver.
He was known for his gruff outside, but he couldn’t fool his grandchildren, nieces, nephews (and their families) and the 1000’s of kids that rode his bus in his 30+ years as a driver. He truly cared about every child he came into contact with and they loved him for that.
Sam was preceded in death by his son Daryl, his mother Bernice, and his step-father Harold. He is survived by his wife Andy, his son Todd and wife Jennifer, daughter-in-law Lisa, son Jim, grandchildren Taite, Ryan, Zac, Isiah, Jessica, Kendall, Asher, Briana and Jordy, his brother Larry (Shirley), and his sister Sharon (John).
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Celebration of Life/Sam’s 75th birthday party will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Northwoods Brewpub in Osseo on Monday, May 13, 2019.