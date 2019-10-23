Daryl Thiel

Daryl Albert Thiel, Bonners Ferry ID, age 77, passed away on October 18, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinsons disease at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born and raised in Eau Claire, WI on January 29, 1942. Daryl went to EC Memorial High School and graduated in the class of 1960, he then attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he studied architecture. Daryl served with the Wisconsin National Guard for six years as a communications officer. In 1986, he moved to Bonners Ferry owned and operated American Materials, Inc. which is still in operation today.
On November 13, 1971 Daryl married Elizabeth (Buzz) Eggelston and together they raised two children. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; their children Erika (John) Jeffries; Tate (Brandy) Thiel and grandchildren Avalon, Annika and Emil. Sister Karen (Jim) Severson, and many nieces & nephews. Daryl is preceded in death by his parents Albert & Alice Thiel; sister Donna Mattson. A private service will be held on November 3 in Bonners Ferry.
