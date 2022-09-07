A Life Well-Lived…

Our Dad, Dave Curlis Parr, passed peacefully from this world at 8:04 a.m. on September 1st, 2022 at the Homeplace in Mondovi, Wisconsin. He had spent the previous two days surrounded by family and friends recounting stories of old times. Laughter and tears were abundant, and we listened to every good, old classic country song that his kids, Rick and Jody, heard over the radio in his blue International Pickup in their growing up years, traveling the windy roads through the beautiful bluffs of Buffalo County.

To plant a tree in memory of Dave Parr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you