David Bates, of Colfax, joined Jesus in his carpentry shop on May 10, 2019, at the age of 80 after a seven-year battle with lymphoma and esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born on April 3, 1939 in Eau Claire, WI to Howard and Olga (Zich) Bates. He attended grade school in Sand Creek and graduated Colfax High School in 1957. He enlisted in the US Army and served three years mostly at Fort Lewis, Washington. He married his sister’s friend, Joyce Anderson, on April 27, 1963. He was employed by Staab Construction as a heavy equipment operator.
After Dave retired from Staab Construction, he helped his son-in-law on the farm with field work, and when winter came, he ice fished. When he could no longer ice fish because of the cold, he began his new career in his woodworking shop.
Dave lived to hunt and was a very good shot. He loved his trips to Colorado hunting, first with his friends and then with family.
Dave built dining room tables, occasional tables and shelves, wooden military toys and much more.
He made many repairs at the Holden Lutheran Church including making new windows for the bell tower using the old ones as a template. For many years he was the “go to guy”. Dave’s favorite saying was “there is never a lack of work when you work for nothing.” He will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Dave is survived by his wife, Joyce of 56 years; Daughters, Jodi (Paul) Scheidecker, Bloomer, Susan (Ron Metzger) Bertsch, Elk Mound; Son, Bradley (Chris Rice) Bates, Wheeler; Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Michael Barches, Kayla, Braxton and Braydan; Serena (Tyler) Richardson, Kylee, Avery, Kayden; Riley Scheidecker, Grant Scheidecker, Monica (Chris Sweeney) Bertsch, Sawyer, Lilly, Nolan, Klaire; Tyler Bertsch: Nathan Bertsch, RaVeya, Cohen: Deidra (Quentin) Werking, Marcus, Ava Marie, Kelci; Devon Rice, Taylor Rice, Renee (Matt) Tuschl, Ryinn, Zayden, Waylon; Sisters, Beatrice (Ted) Larson, Altoona; Margaret (Clyde) Kerr, Panama City Beach, FL; Brothers, Ernest (Geri) Bates, Lee (Mary) Bates, both of Colfax. Sisters-in-law, Clarice (Robert) Jutz, Wauwatosa, Nancy Lindstedt, Seattle, Washington, Theresa (Thomas) Kuhn, Eau Claire; Brothers-in-law, Albert Anderson, Chicago, and Paul (Yvonne) Anderson, Ville Platte, Louisiana, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Tom Borofka, father and mother-in-law, Julius and Esther Anderson and granddaughter-in-law, Dawn Barches.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sandeep Basu for his excellent care and compassion.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holden Lutheran Church, N10065 County Road M in Colfax, WI, with Vicar Chuck Shingledecker officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at church. Inurnment will be held following the service at the Holden Lutheran Church Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by American Legion Post #131.
In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Holden Lutheran Church.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.