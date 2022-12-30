David Alan Billingsley, 60, passed away at the VA hospital in Minneapolis with his wife at his side on December 23, 2022, after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer. He was born on December 6, 1962, to Paul and Charlene Billingsley in Richland Center, WI. He grew up in several places in the Midwest and graduated from Mound Westonka High School in 1981.

In 1982, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in California, North Carolina, and Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1989 due to a heart condition.

