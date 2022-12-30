David Alan Billingsley, 60, passed away at the VA hospital in Minneapolis with his wife at his side on December 23, 2022, after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer. He was born on December 6, 1962, to Paul and Charlene Billingsley in Richland Center, WI. He grew up in several places in the Midwest and graduated from Mound Westonka High School in 1981.
In 1982, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in California, North Carolina, and Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1989 due to a heart condition.
Dave settled down in Menomonie, WI, where he met his wife, Kristen, on a blind date set up by his sister in 1993. He graduated from UW-Stout with a BS in Electronic Engineering in 1996. That same year, they bought a house on Lake Tainter and have enjoyed lake life ever since. Their daughter Emily was born in 1998. Over the years, he was a “temporary” dad to seven exchange students from all over the world.
He worked as an electronic engineer at both Rice Lake Weighing Systems in Rice Lake, WI, and Rex Systems Inc. in Chippewa Falls, WI. Most notably, he helped design the scales used by Delta Airlines to weigh luggage at check-in — something his family loves to point out while traveling. His career was cut short in 2015 due to complications from his heart condition.
Dave loved being outside, whether it was skiing and snowmobiling in the winter, or golfing, riding his motorcycle, and boating in warmer months. He was a long-standing member of the bass section in the First Congregational UCC choir and was involved in productions with the Menomonie Theater Guild, most recently this fall in Matilda. Dave shared his musical talents through singing, playing trumpet and guitar, and ringing in bell choir.
Dave will be remembered as a kind, generous, and funny man — always the first to make a goofy face and ruin a picture. He was happiest out on the water, usually behind the wheel of the boat, with his family and his dog.
He is survived by his wife, Kristen Billingsley (Hoag); daughter, Emily Billingsley of Denver, CO; sisters, Patty (Howard) Lehman of Iron River, WI, and Linda (Jim) Van Soest of Rochester, MN; nieces and nephews, friends, and Golden Retriever, Bailey.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Charlene Billingsley; his nephew, Ryan Lehman; and multiple beloved pets, including his dog, Penny.
His celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational UCC in Menomonie, WI, with the Rev. Kathleen Redmund officiating. There will be a visitation at 10:00 and a luncheon after the service. Military Honors will be performed by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. Olson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Can Do Canines or Menomonie Theater Guild.