David “Dave” L. Blomlie, 77, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Dave was born in Chippewa Falls on May 26th, 1945, to John and Louise (Fliehr) Blomlie. Soon after graduation from Chippewa Falls High School, Dave moved to California where he lived for over 30 years, raising his two children, John and Susan. He worked as a manager at Amaco Foam until his retirement in 2003 then returned home to Chippewa Falls where he lived with his significant other, Nyla Kneifl.

