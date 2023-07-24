David Jerome Bluem was born on September 28, 1964 to Marcellus and MaryAnn (Mai) Bluem in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He attended Sacred Heart (St. Thomas) and later North High School in Eau Claire later graduating with the class of 1983. David then attended Chippewa Valley Technical College and graduated with a Diploma in Precision Inspection and Non-Destructive Examination. He then moved to Minnesota and was employed at K & G Manufacturing Company in Faribault, Minnesota as a Machined Parts Inspector. David also was employed at Electric Machinery Company in Minneapolis as a Tool Designer, Global Integration Services of Maple Grove as a Consultant, Caterpillar Paving Products of Brooklyn Park as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Test Vehicles, W.F. Scarince in Sauk Rapids as a Tool Designer, Electric Machinery Company in Minneapolis and an Manufacturing Engineer/Shop Supervisor, Independent Consultant in Minneapolis, ZMI/Portec Chemical Processing Group in Sibley, Iowa as a Senior Project Manager, Aerospace Systems, a Division of Nortech Systems of Blue Earth as a Quality Engineer, Art’s Way Manufacturing Company in Armstrong, Iowa and a Quality & Continuous Improvement Manager and Warranty Claims Manager and BIC Graphic North America, Sleepy Eye and a Manufacturing Supervisor.
On July 20, 2004, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ellen Lusk in Las Vegas, Nevada. After their marriage they lived in Jackson where he continued as an engineer until ill health forced him to retire in 2020. Following retirement, he worked as a part-time cook at the Good Samaritan Society — Jackson from December of 2021 until his health further declined. David was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Jackson and was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.