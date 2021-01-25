David W. Brown, 70, of Fall Creek passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home.
David was born to Ervin and Zelda (Kumferman) Brown in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire from 1968 to 1972 and graduated with an education degree for grades 8 to 12 (in five subjects) and a Social Services Degree. David also attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he completed all courses for a Vocational Rehabilitation Degree. From 1976 to 2016 David worked for Trempeauleau County Healthcare Center in Whitehall, Wisconsin as an Activities Specialist. Through the years, he enjoyed camping, fishing, going to auctions and thrift sales, and a little gambling at casinos including trips to Las Vegas. David had a great love of history, older style cars and trucks, and the Green Bay Packers.
David is survived by his wife, Diana Brown of Fall Creek, WI; brother, Tom (Diane) Brown of Fall Creek, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joyce Brown.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.