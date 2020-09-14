David “Hank” Allan Burton, age 59, of Menomonie, WI passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
David was born on November 12, 1960 to Thomas and Violet (Turner) Burton in Menomonie.
He worked many years in concrete and construction. In his younger years David enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his mother Violet Burton, sister Debra Hardy (Timm Johnson), sister-in-law Nanette Burton, great friend Randy Knaack and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Burton, brothers Dale, Galen and Jeffery Burton and his niece Shanna Burton.
Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
