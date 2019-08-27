David Bushendorf

David “Bushy” D. Bushendorf, 62, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, unexpectedly in his home.
David was born on November 24, 1957, in Eau Claire, WI. He was the son of Robert & Margaret Bushendorf. He was previously married to Barbara Vold and they had one son together, Travis.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, camping and gardening. He loved restoring classic vehicles and working on his Harley w/ his beloved dog Oscar.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John, Jerry, Larry & Donald; a sister, Linda; and life partner, Margaret Chvala.
He is survived by his son, Travis (Nicole) Bushendorf of Buffalo, MN; two sisters, Sally Bandali of Chippewa Falls and Peggy (Glen) Moschkau of Eau Claire; also by several nieces, nephews and many other beloved family members and friends.
