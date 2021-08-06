David Dean Conner II, age 39 of Eau Claire, went to eternal life on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
David was born in Milwaukee on August 17, 1981, to David Conner and Wanda Conner. He was a free spirited person who loved life and always looked forward to the future. David was an energetic person who enjoyed helping others, bonfires, Converse shoes (he had about 100 pairs), collectibles, sports cards, the Packers, Brewers, and the Bucks. David had a passion for cooking, especially with his best friend/brother Joe. They made awesome creations together.
The thing he loved the most was live music. He was the type of person who could feel the music, it was his outlet. He could always be found in the front row or on stage with Gabriel and the Apocalypse. He went from fan to extended family for GATA. The music industry was a large part of his life and made lifelong friends.
He is survived by his parents: David (Becky) and Wanda Conner; partner in life Michelle and her son Xavier Kirchoff; children: David Conner III Trey and Ivy Rose Stotts; siblings: Sean (Leah) Conner, Courtney (Tim) Hanson, Andrew (Stephanie) Conner, Marcee Conner-Stein, Cody Conner, Jacinda (Mark Bertucci) Brantner and Joe (Alison) Cuddy. He is further survived by numerous relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death are his brother Shane Scooter; sisters: Shannon and Meghan Conner; maternal grandmother Rita Simon; maternal great-grandmother Elna Garner; paternal grandmother Jean Ann Schuler and paternal grandfather Ottis Conner.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Atloona.