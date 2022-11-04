David Burns Crowe died Monday, October 3, 2022, in Traverse City, MI.
David was born October 6, 1930, in New Brighton, PA, to Donald and Olive (Braham) Crowe. Spending his childhood in New Wilmington, PA, he later earned his bachelor’s degree at Washington and Jefferson College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 and met his beloved wife of 56 years, Jean, when they both attended Univ. of Michigan to earn their Master’s degrees. Dave received his PhD from the Univ. of Louisville.
Dave and Jean taught biology courses at UWEC for more than 30 years, with Dave retiring in 1994. Through the UW system, Dave also taught in England and Denmark, as well as at Pigeon Lake Field Station. Dave was a representative to the first conference on wildlife conservation in China. He curated the collection displayed at UWEC James Newman Clark Bird Museum.
Dave was a talented writer, with stories published in Wisconsin West Magazine, The Gristmill, and more. In 1973, his Wisconsin Trails Magazine article, “Birdman on the Chippewa,” was awarded first prize for short nonfiction.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Hathaway) Crowe, and his brother, Robert Braham Crowe. Surviving are his 2 children and their spouses, Nathan & Meskel Crowe of McDonough, GA, and Drs. Deborah Crowe and Todd Wilson of Traverse City, MI; and his 3 grandsons, Christopher and Benjamin Wilson of Traverse City, MI, and Joshua Crowe of Lawrenceville, GA.
A private family remembrance will be held in Traverse City, MI.
The family requests that contributions be directed to the David and Jean Crowe Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 1208, 127 Roosevelt Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54702-1208.
Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to read full obituary and share your thoughts and more. Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
