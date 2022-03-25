David Le Roy Dahl, age 83, passed away at home under Hospice care on March 18, 2022 due to kidney and heart complications.
Dave was born June 6, 1938, to Theodore and Irene Dahl and spent his youth on his parent’s farm in Cleghorn, Wisconsin. On October 4, 1974, he was united in marriage to Marjorie (Marge) nee Kurth at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. After retirement in 2000, Marge and Dave were able to spend sixteen years at their log cabin on Pigeon Lake near Drummond, Wisconsin, that family and friends helped build. What a great time getting together with family and Brackett friends at the cabin. So enjoyed meeting new friends and golfing at many courses in the area during this time.
Dave owned a beer distributorship selling beer for Walter’s Brewery in the ‘60s and ‘70s. He then worked for Dick Freitag in the landscaping and golf business. Dave liked working and seeing the development of putting a golf course together from the ground to the finish. He worked on golf courses all over the Midwest for several years.
As a young man, Dave was well-known as ‘one of the best’ at fast pitch with teams in Eau Claire and Eleva. Dave was a pitcher and received many trophies along the way. He liked to fish and hunt with the camaraderie of good friends throughout the years. Dave was a true sports fan and enjoyed his home state Wisconsin Badgers. He was a “Packer Backer” always!
Dave was a kind man and enjoyed having a good conversation with all people whether he had just met them or knew the people forever. He enjoyed his Mountain Ash Condominium friends (you know who you are). Dave’s parents and sister Donna preceded him. Dave is survived by wife Marge, sister Dianne (Jim Myers), many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
Thank you to Dr. Anderson, Dr. Hanna, Lauren, the 3rd floor nursing staff along with Hospice at Mayo Clinic/Luther Hospital for their care and concern.
There will be no funeral at Dave’s request.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, WI, is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of David Dahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.