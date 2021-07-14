It is with a heavy heart, that we share the news of David Dolesy’s passing.
Dave was born June 18, 1951 in Black River Falls, the son of Charles and Ida Dolesy. He attended Wrightsville school before graduating from BRF high school in 1969.
After working at Nelson Muffler after high school, he joined the National Guard and graduated boot camp from Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He stayed with the Guards for more than 21 years and served in Germany during Desert Storm.
Dave was married twice, divorced twice, first to Dawn Simonson, from this union were born two sons, Travis and Justin. Dave liked to travel, during his weekends during desert storm, he visited Europe by train. He also enjoyed Renaissance Fairs. 1976, Dave opened, D n D’s Taylor garage. Over the next 40 years, he fixed almost anything brought to him, from motorcycles and milk trucks to automobiles and farm equipment.
He was a smart aleck at heart and beneath a sometimes gruff exterior, lay a heart that was willing to help. He spent a large part of his adult life as a 1st responder with Taylor’s volunteer unit and an EMT with BRF. He loved his grandchildren, Kaitlin, Gavin and Sawyer. As a younger man, he spent a lot of time roller skating at Hatfield, riding his many motorcycles and hunting.
Dave was preceded in death by a sister, Susie, his father Charles, Sr and our families adopted brother Donnie Brown.
Surviving Dave are his sons, Travis and Justin, his mother, Ida, brothers, Charles, Jr. Randy, Kevin, Jim and sister Cindy. Memorials can be given to the Taylor’s fire dept or the BRF, EMT unit.
There will be a ‘Celebration of Dave’s Life’ Sunday July 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, 128 N. Hoffman St., in Hixton. Friends may call on the family from 1:00 to 2:00 PM followed by a service and full Military Honors at the Funeral Home.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral home is serving the family, (715) 963-2311.