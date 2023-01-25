With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of David Duane Erickson, age 85, at his home in Deming, New Mexico on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Dave was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 16, 1937 to Cora Agnes (nee Peterson) and Adolph Oliver Erickson. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1957. Dave worked as a welder for A.O.Smith in Milwaukee for 34 years before retiring to New Mexico where he loved the southwestern lifestyle and mountain drives. Dave enjoyed playing cribbage, watching Wisconsin sports and spending time with family and friends. He was instantly loved by anyone who ever met him. Dave will be forever remembered for his kind and giving heart, his thoughtful ways and gentle demeanor.
Dave is survived by his wife of 41 years, Fabiola Erickson (nee Martinez) of Deming, NM; his children, Diana (Keith) Lange, David Erickson, Cherie (Tom) Altman, Patrick McAndrew, Shannon (Joe) Lara, and Laura Simon; his 9 grandchildren, Pepe, Azriel, Caleb (Sarah), Nick, Simon, Hanna, Quincy, Will, and Abby; his 2 great-grandchildren, Eva-Lynn and Ella; his siblings, Robert (Marge) Erickson and Janet Andrews; his goddaughter Wendy Rodriguez and his faithful sidekick, Shadow. He was also a beloved uncle and great uncle to many nephews and nieces.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Derek Erickson; sisters, Virginia Casper, and Audrey Fransen; brothers, Harold, Gordy, Marshall, Gerald, Stanley, and Donald Erickson and his Chihuahua, Zoe.
Please think of honoring Dave’s memory by donating a pint of blood or making a nominal donation to his favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
