With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of David Duane Erickson, age 85, at his home in Deming, New Mexico on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Dave was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 16, 1937 to Cora Agnes (nee Peterson) and Adolph Oliver Erickson. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1957. Dave worked as a welder for A.O.Smith in Milwaukee for 34 years before retiring to New Mexico where he loved the southwestern lifestyle and mountain drives. Dave enjoyed playing cribbage, watching Wisconsin sports and spending time with family and friends. He was instantly loved by anyone who ever met him. Dave will be forever remembered for his kind and giving heart, his thoughtful ways and gentle demeanor.

To plant a tree in memory of David Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you