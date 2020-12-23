David S. Felty, age 73, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in his home on December 19, 2020, with the support of hospice.
David was born on July 29, 1947, to Earle H. and Elizabeth G. Felty in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. Growing up in Harrisburg, PA, his parents always encouraged him to use his creativity and persistence. From a young age, David exhibited an entrepreneurial spirit — from selling donuts door-to-door to shoveling walks. He was never afraid of hard work, and wasn’t driven by money, but rather by the excitement of making something happen and the satisfaction of a job well done. The themes of hard work and ingenuity would accompany David throughout his life.
A turning point in his life was when he met his soon-to-be ever-loving best friend, Linda Gordon, who shortly after became his wife. They met in her final days of nursing school in Harrisburg while he was her patient; they continued to lovingly care for and support each other over the next 55 years.
After their first child was born, the newlyweds set off for Wisconsin to make their home. As Linda moved through her 30+ year career in nursing, David completed his degree in Business Administration at UWEC, while working and playing an active role in raising their four children.
For 20 years, David worked for National Presto Industries as a purchasing agent. In 1987, David and Linda started Marketing Resources International, Inc., where David began working as a manufacturing representative and later developed and sourced small appliances, for companies to sell under their own brand names. David’s negotiating and trouble-shooting skills led to a very successful business with customers and suppliers throughout the world. At some point all four of his children worked in the business, which gave him a great sense of pride.
For some years David and Linda spent time in Harrisburg while they renovated the family home after the death of his parents, which David did in honor of his parents’ memory. He and Linda also enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with their Pennsylvania families.
Service to his community was important. David was a member of First Congregational UCC, where he served on many committees and took on several special projects. He was an active member of Kiwanis for over 40 years. David and Linda served as co-presidents of the PTA at his childrens’ elementary school, which included a memorable chocolate bar fundraiser.
David always enjoyed working. His interests exhibited two of his strongest qualities: precision and generosity. With his woodworking projects, he spent many hours ensuring that the specialized items he created as gifts for others (such as corner cupboards, bookshelves, tables, lock boxes) would be enjoyed for generations to come. He enjoyed home improvement projects, especially personalizing homes for his family. In the 1980s he took pride in maintaining his three rental properties. He always performed his best, with quality work being one of his trademarks. He had a strong affinity for the latest technology, electronics, and gadgets, and he accumulated an extensive tool collection for his many projects.
David loved to travel. With his young family, he drove many miles exploring the United States. For his career, he made numerous international trips growing his business. With Linda, he made many trips around the world, by cruise and plane; David took pleasure in customizing their RVs for their own domestic travels.
He was driven by persistence and an expectation of excellence in others, but no more than he expected of himself. David was a man with integrity and always exhibited great generosity among family and friends, with his family at the top of his list.
David taught his children to have faith, the importance of family, how to work hard, honesty, pride in quality work, and about responsibility, generosity, appreciation, and thoughtfulness. He played an active role in his childrens’ (and grandchildrens’) activities, supporting, guiding, and encouraging their education and interests, and creating many fond memories.
He is survived by his wife Linda and their children Karen (Chris) McMahon, David Felty Jr., Betsy Felty, and Heather Felty. He is also survived by his grandchildren Elisabet Felty, Kendrick Felty, William Henry McMahon, Franklin (Claire) McMahon, and Orestes Kouris; as well as his sister Diane Rice.
The family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. Bilal H. Naqvi and the Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center team.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Feed My People Food Bank (https://www.fmpfoodbank.org), or the charity of your choice.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent via www.hulkefamilyfh.com.