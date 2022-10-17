David Sigurd Flesberg of Costa Mesa, California, passed away after a long battle with cancer on September 25th in Newport Beach, California, at the age of 65. He was born on October 16, 1956, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Leonard A. Flesberg (1999) and Anna M. (Anderson) Flesberg (2021).

Dave grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1975. When it was time to decide on a career direction, Dave enrolled in Dunwoody Institute of Technology in the Twin Cities, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering.

