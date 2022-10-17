David Sigurd Flesberg of Costa Mesa, California, passed away after a long battle with cancer on September 25th in Newport Beach, California, at the age of 65. He was born on October 16, 1956, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Leonard A. Flesberg (1999) and Anna M. (Anderson) Flesberg (2021).
Dave grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School in 1975. When it was time to decide on a career direction, Dave enrolled in Dunwoody Institute of Technology in the Twin Cities, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering.
He moved to California in 1983 to join the Silicon Valley’s High Tech industry. After many years working as a tech, in labs and clean rooms, Dave’s technical expertise landed him a sales job in the industry. Dave’s natural gift for sales was obvious from an early age. He loved meeting and working with people. Getting to do what he did best in an industry in which he excelled inspired his success. His work offered him many opportunities to indulge his love of travel, both in the U.S. and globally.
Dave was a dedicated, lifelong Green Bay Packers football fan. One of his favorite early memories was of meeting and shaking hands with the legendary Bart Starr. An avid golfer, Dave played every chance he got, and loved visiting some of the premier golf courses, wherever his travels took him.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, David S. Flesberg II; sister, Jodi (Flesberg) Lilly; and brothers, Mark L. Flesberg and Terry J. Flesberg,
A funeral service will be held at a date TBD.
