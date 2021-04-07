David “Sam” Alan Gorell, 62, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 unexpectedly in the comfort of his home.
He was born December 12, 1958, to Joseph and Marie (Perkovich) Gorell.
He attended Alma High School and graduated in 1977. He served in the US Army from 1977-1980. In 1983, Sam’s life changed when he met the love of his life and best friend Collene (Zmolek) Gorell. They married on May 3rd, 1986. Together they have three beautiful daughters Katie, Amy, and Lindsey. Sam was a devoted and loving husband, dad, brother, uncle, and friend, and excited for his first grandson due June 2021.
Sam had the biggest heart. Every act he performed was with love, so thoughtful, kind and respectful. He never left the house, hung up the phone, or went to bed without saying I love you. Sam loved woodworking, and designed and perfected turkey calls, logging every one he gave away. He was the best handyman along with tinkering with cars and motorcycles. Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, feeding the birds, gardening, and the outdoors. He was a proud member of the Eau Claire Rod and Gun and a devoted captain of his trap shooting team. Everyone was his friend. He loved to have fun and his family always came first. Sam just retired January 2021 after 20+ years from Anderson Windows in Menomonie.
We will always remember you Dad. You were the light of our lives and will be forever loved and missed.
Sam is survived by his wife Collene, daughters: Katie (John) James, Amy (Jeff) Gorin, Lindsey Gorell (Scott Path). Sisters: Karla (Orlyn) Hoksch, Wanda Gorell, Sally (Dave) Bjork, Lori Hagen (Bob Thorson). He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Joe Gorell, and Steven Gorell
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire, WI with Fr. James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until time of service. Please wear your mask and social distance.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.