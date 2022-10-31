David Edward Grace, 76, died October 28, 2022, at his home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. His funeral service will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 535 South Hillcrest Parkway in Altoona on Wednesday, November 2 at 11 a.m., with a visitation starting at 10 a.m.
David was born on April 14, 1946, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Edward and Thelma (Petrie) Grace. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and loved hunting, fishing, golf, and horses. He also enjoyed Nascar racing and spent time as both a race car driver and working in pit crews in his youth. He especially enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren and loved watching many of his grandchildren play baseball and other various sports. Dave enjoyed sharing his faith in Jesus on mission trips to Mexico. His strong faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation for his family and it gives his family the security that Dave is as “happy as a blue-nosed gopher” (a favorite phrase of David’s) to be sitting with Jesus.
David is survived by his wife, Jean (Truber); brother Michael (Ann) Grace; daughters Dawn (Mark) Traaseth, Jamie (Scott) Rannila, and Brittany (James) Condoluci. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jonah (Nicole) Traaseth, Elijah (Madyson) Traaseth, Isaiah Traaseth; Jack, Jordan, & Addison Rannila; Noah, Emily, Zachary, & Benjamin Condoluci; and great-grandchildren Hallie & Scarlette Traaseth.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and brother Mark Grace.