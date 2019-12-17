David Walter Hahn, 86, of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, December 15th at Dove West in Eau Claire.
David was born October 3, 1933 to the late Carl and Martha (Henke) Hahn. He graduated from Tony High School in 1953 and was drafted by the Army where he served 2 years active duty. He married Kalyn Martin April 25, 1959.
David loved being outdoors. Fishing, hunting and gardening were some of his favorite outdoor activities and he was GREAT at all! His nicknames were “Smiley” and “Bluegill Dave”. He loved fly fishing and tying his own flies. He enjoyed fishing, especially with family.
He is survived by his children, John, Don (Tonya), Carl and Bill (Kari); grandchildren, Nikki (Steve) Kummer, Kari (Mike) Quilling, Dayne Hahn, Shannon (Matt) Le, David Hahn and Julia Hahn; great-grandchildren, Tayler Kummer, Trenten Kummer, Tegan Kummer, Cole Quilling, Tucker Quilling and Morgan Quilling; and sisters, Carol (Dan) Schreiber and Arlene (Irv) Zitzelberger.
He is preceded in death by wife, Kalyn; daughter, Karen; and brothers, Irvin and Bernhard.
The family would like to thank the Dove West healthcare staff, Mayo Clinic Hospice, and the Middleton VA Clinic in Madison.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.