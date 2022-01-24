David J. Hahn, 74, of Hayward passed away at the Villa Marina Health and Rehab Center in Superior, Wisconsin on Friday, January 14, 2022, due to complications from a stroke and pneumonia.
He was born on July 1, 1947, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Daniel and Mary Hahn.
In 1950 David moved with his family to Hayward Wisconsin until 1962, and then with family moved to Bayfield, Wisconsin where he graduated from Bayfield High School in 1965. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Superior and after graduating developed his love for sales.
He worked in clothing sales in Duluth, Minnesota for a number of years and wanted to live where it was warmer, so he moved to Florida. David then found an interest in the world of jewelry and started to work in the area of jewelry sales. He became a certified diamontologist, which is a person who deals primarily with diamonds but is knowledgeable about many various gems.
David loved to travel so he didn’t stay in Florida but worked in many cities in Minnesota as well as in North Carolina. He then returned to his hometown of Hayward to work for the last several years at the Hi Ho Silver jewelry store doing the thing he loved best, which was selling diamonds and meeting many interesting people along the way. David was often affectionately referred to by some as “Diamond Dave” and that always made him happy.
David enjoyed old movies, history, all sports, playing cards, fishing, art, decorating, plants, horse racing, traveling, and he loved socializing with friends. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, and he was great at telling jokes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
David is survived by his sister Donna McFaul of Hayward, and special brother-in-law Daniel of Hayward; and many cousins.
David left us way too soon and will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
No services are planned at this time.
To plant a tree in memory of David Hahn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.