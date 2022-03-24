David Ford Hansen, age 78, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on 3/19/22.
David grew up among the prairies and rivers in Montevideo, MN. He graduated from Macalester College and earned a master’s degree in Journalism from The University of Iowa.
David took an indirect professional path, spending time teaching elementary school, editing small town newspapers, and wandering before settling in Eau Claire, WI. He found his calling as a professor in the department of communications and journalism at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. At UWEC, he ran the photography lab and taught photography and journalism. He loved teaching and mentoring students. Beyond his professional life he had varied interests and was as comfortable discussing fishing as philosophy. Most of all he lived to tell stories. Whether spending time at Lake Nydia, photographing the Grateful Dead, fishing, or attending concerts with his sons, he loved to laugh and share the tales of his life.
David suffered a stroke in 2002 leading to early retirement. He took this challenge with grace and continued to charm visitors with his incredible wit and his way with words. He was blessed to live the last 20 years of his life at home surrounded by love and getting to know his grandchildren.
Survivors include siblings, Mark (Cathy) Hansen and Martha McManus; children, Ian Hansen, Jaime (Molly) Hansen, Joseph (Theresa Morgan) Hansen, Jonathan (Gretchen) Hansen; and grandchildren Ada, Lina, Birch, Wilhelmina, Barbara, August, and Sylvia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In accordance with his wishes his remains will be scattered at his favorite places while his family creates and shares stories.
Donations in memoriam can be made to Muskies Inc, Wisconsin Public Television, or Wisconsin Public Radio.
