David D. Hedrington, 80, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice, on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Dave was born on March 3, 1941, in Waukesha, WI, son of Daniel and Jessie (Henneman) Hedrington. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1959. Dave joined the US Army in 1959 until his Honorable Discharge on May 1, 1965. Dave married Elaine Anderson on October 10, 1964, at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Elk Mound.
Dave worked for Ashley Distribution, traveling all 48 states and western Canada, retiring after 14 years. He received many safety awards for over two million miles driven. Dave then worked part-time for Mid-State and River-States Trucks. He was a member of the American Legion Post #77 where he served as the Post Commander. He was also a very proud member of the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Dave was a kind and generous husband, father & grandfather that will be missed by all who knew him.
Dave is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine; children, Steve Hedrington, Jacki Sluis (Chris Hansen) and Tanya Oswald (Mike Smith); grandchildren, Kayla & Jasmine Sluis and Brynlee & Elliot Oswald; brother-in-law, John “Jack” Geissler (Pat Gunderson); special family friend, Anita Hedrington; along with many other relatives and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judi Geissler; and sister, Julie Anne in infancy.
The visitation will be on Friday, May 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with a Patriotic Council walkthrough Tribute beginning at 4 p.m.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 West Central Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Terri Koca and Fr. John Schultz will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family, which will be donated to Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice, Eau Claire, Trinity United Methodist Church, Chippewa Falls, and the American Legion Post 77, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
