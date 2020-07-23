Dr. David “Doc” Lavern Hehli, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Doc was born January 9, 1943 to Wilhelmina (Billie) and Lavern (Bud) Hehli in Eau Claire. He graduated from Regis High School in 1960 and married his high school sweetheart Mary (McCarthy) on June 2, 1962. Together they had 4 children.
Upon graduation from Marquette Dental School, Doc started practicing dentistry in Mondovi, WI in 1968. He was a trailblazer and visionary in the dental profession starting Midwest Dental and eventually growing his Mondovi practice to several dental offices throughout the state of Wisconsin. Midwest Dental, under the leadership of Dr. Hehli, became the largest solely owned Dental practice in the country at that time.
To those who knew him, Doc Hehli didn’t do anything on a small scale. He was passionate about helping people and working hard to achieve success and full potential. Besides dentistry, his other love was farming and over the years he cherished the opportunity to expand and improve farming. He became owner of Value Implement and never really retired as he spent a number of his later years growing his herd of Red Angus into Grand Champions.
Doc’s interest and success in dentistry and farming paled in comparison to the deep and prideful love he had for his own family. He is survived by his four children, Pete (Lynlee) Hehli, Todd (Tammie) Hehli, Angie (Joe) Eisenhuth and Beth (Toby) Salonek. Grandchildren Marissa Price, Karley (BJ) Coleman, Carson, Faye, Logan, and Griffin Hehli. Emily (Michael) Benyaich, Steven Hehli, Lindsey (Colin) Peterson, Amanda, Avery, and Cali Eisenhuth. Jacob, Max, and Ben Salonek and three great grandchildren Walker and Letty Peterson and Trey Coleman. Sister Anne Hehli Gust, Sister-in-Law Pat Bunk, Brothers-in-law Jon (Joan) McCarthy, Mike McCarthy, Cousin Pat Bennett and many nieces and nephews.
Doc was preceded in Death by his wife Mary, his parents Billie and Bud Hehli, Aunts Jan (Emmet) Bennett and Helen (Howard) Drake, Brother-in-Law Dennis Bunk, In-Laws John J. and Irene McCarthy, Sister-in-Law Michele McCarthy and infant brother Richard.
A Private funeral service will take place Saturday July 25 with a Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date due to the current pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Doc’s name to Regis Catholic Schools Foundation and sent C/O Todd Hehli 4607 Royal Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Doc will be missed by all who knew him and will forever leave such wonderful memories.
“So put me on a highway, and show me a sign, and Take It to the Limit One More Time…”